OKLAHOMA CITY — Before Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren revealed his eagerness for Game 2 of his Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets, Alex Caruso showed his unwavering faith. Holmgren's two missed free throws set the stage for Aaron Gordon's game-winning three, but that doesn't change head coach Mark Daigneault's faith in Holmgren, and the same can be said about Caruso.

After Monday's 119-117 loss to the Nuggets, Caruso explained why his faith in Holmgren hadn't changed based on how Game 1 ended with the Thunder blowing a 14-point lead.

“He was in there for a reason. He was in there in Game 3 when he had 25 [points] in the second half, when we had the comeback against Memphis. He was in there late in the game, Game 4 against Memphis, closing out that series,” Caruso said. “We trust him. We believe in him. There's a reason that Mark puts him out there.

“I felt confident when he caught the ball to go shoot the free throws. Sometimes the ball doesn't go in, and you have to go and try to make a play,” Caruso concluded.

Caruso questioned the likelihood of watching Holmgren miss a pair of free throws, compounded by Gordon's three at the end of a fast break.

“What is the percentage chance of Chet missing two free throws and then Gordon making a contested above-the-break three for the game. It's probably in our favor, yet it didn't happen for us, right? Again, I don't think it goes to that,” Caruso added. “I think it goes to the five minutes before that. But we're super-confident in Chet. That's unwavering.”

Alex Caruso keeps a positive perspective on Thunder loss

Thunder veteran Alex Caruso is happy to be in the Western Conference semifinals alongside Chet Holmgren. Caruso reminded reporters of the days of not being home during the postseason and cherishes the opportunity to compete this deep in the 2024-25 campaign.

“I love competing and playing basketball,” Caruso said. “I want to win more than anything and losing sucks. Giving that game away doesn't feel good. But, perspective, we're getting the chance to go play in the playoffs. Game 2 in the second round on Wednesday. What more can I ask for than that? I've had plenty of years where I didn't get to play in the postseason.”

Caruso also captured his first NBA title with the Lakers in 2020 and will look to help the Thunder even their second-round series in Game 2.