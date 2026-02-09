Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Alex Caruso is excited for Jalen Williams' return after missing the previous 10 games. The shorthanded Thunder, playing without All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the third consecutive game, will look to avoid a three-game skid when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on the road.

At the team's morning shootaround, Caruso talked about what Williams' return from a hamstring injury means for the Thunder, per The Oklahoman's Justin Martinez.

“It's exciting, obviously. We'd love to have everybody healthy, but anytime you get one person back, especially Dub, just because the energy he creates, the gravity that he pulls when he's on the floor, makes it easier for other guys. And he's a great teammate, he's a lot of good energy. So, it's fun to play with. So, we're excited to have him back.”

The Thunder have lost five of its last 10 games without Jalen Williams. Without Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell, the Thunder traded for Jared McCain before the deadline, adding another scorer to coach Mark Daigneault's backcourt. Still, amid injuries, Williams gives the Thunder back one of its most reliable scorers, who can facilitate, and defend opposing team's best players, to relieve All-Star Chet Holmgren in the frontcourt.

Alex Caruso addresses Lakers fans ahead of Thunder matchup

While Thunder veteran Alex Caruso is nearly six years removed from winning a championship with the Lakers, he's anticipating a warm welcome ahead of Monday's matchup at Crypto.com Arena. When a reporter asked Caruso if coming back to Los Angeles still brings back memories of his time with the Lakers.

“This far removed from playing in LA, not really,” Caruso replied. “Obviously, I'll still probably get a good reception just because of things I was able to accomplish here. I think the amount of effort and energy I put into playing for the team that I was on from my couple of years here in LA, that goes a long way with this crowd, much like the Oklahoma City crowd, and Chicago — sports fans in general.

“But, yeah, it's always nice coming back here and getting a warm reception.”

The Lakers have won their last three games.