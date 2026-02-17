Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren reflected on his first All-Star Game during his postgame media availability. Holmgren discussed the competitiveness of the NBA's new USA vs. the World format. Chet played for the USA Stars squad, which defeated the USA Stripes, 47-21, in the final.

“I thought it was good. I thought everybody that was out there was kind of getting after it, playing a good brand of basketball,” Holmgren said. “It felt kind of like, I guess you would say, a pick-up game, and when there's that level of talent on the floor, it's always fun, it's always good.”

He also talked about the ring he received for his All-Star selection, which was unexpected for Holmgren.

“It was pretty cool. I didn't know you get a ring for All-Star until I got it,” Holmgren said. “So, it was pretty cool. It comes with a little box with a little video in it. It's pretty sick, but I think I like our ring from last year a little bit more.”

The Thunder forward took a moment to appreciate the special career milestone of his first All-Star game.

“I'd definitely say during the pictures yesterday and then warming up and playing the game today, I definitely try to take a moment and reflect on how cool of an opportunity this is,” Holmgren added. “I felt like I was pretty in the moment for the most part. Just taking everything in.”

Chet Holmgren on his All-Star leap with Thunder

While fourth-year forward Jalen Williams made his All-Star case for the Thunder's Chet Holmgren, most people would agree it was a no-brainer. Ahead of his first All-Star appearance on Sunday, Holmgren discussed the work he's put in that's led to arguably the best season of his career.

“I’d say all the work that isn’t in a game,” Holmgren said. “It’s the prep before games, the shoot arounds in the morning, the work in the summer; all the things that nobody sees—the rehab from injuries. If you didn’t do it, nobody would know about it. But at the end of the day, once you get on the court, that’s where it shows up.”

Holmgren is averaging career bests in points (17.4), field-goal percentage (56%), and rebounds (8.7) per game.