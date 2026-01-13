Before beating the Miami Heat to extend a three-game winning streak, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams campaigned for Chet Holmgren's All-Star candidacy. Williams campaigned for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win MVP months before SGA emerged as a top candidate last season. This year, Jalen's back on the campaign trail for Holmgren, who could be heading to his first All-Star Game in February.

Williams gave his best All-Star pitch for Holmgren, surrounded by a scrum of reporters.

“For the third year in a row, we are the first team in the West — Chet has been at the helm of that with Shai,” Williams said. “I mean, he's hooping. Do I have to do the watch the games thing again? He's having an excellent season. He's one of the main reasons we are where we are. What did we start the season — 24-1? It doesn't just happen without him.

“So, he's been really special for us. He'll continue to do that. Every year, he's getting better and better. I think what makes it special, too, is that he's not playing for that. He's not playing for an All-Star, not playing for these personal things, and I think that's why he has the success that he's having. Do the right thing. That's my pitch.”

With Williams out for the first 19 games, Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, and the Thunder's 24-1 record is the best start in franchise history. Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.1 points on 57.4% shooting, including 37.3% from deep, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game for Oklahoma City this season.

Jalen Williams calls out ‘critics' after Thunder win

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams called out his biggest critic after Sunday's 124-112 win against the Heat. With 21 games under his belt following two surgeries to repair torn ligaments in his right wrist, Williams addressed the tough love he's received on social media, which he says is exclusive to X (formerly Twitter).

“I thought I was my biggest critic. It might be Twitter,” Williams said. “I just take it day by day. Mark's been good at just saying it's going to take time. What I have is not like [something], 100 people running around with this injury, nor do they have that many people who had to do the surgery twice. So, it's one of those things that I can look at as a new opportunity to show people that end up having to go through it at some point that it's possible to maneuver through it.

“So, that's how I've been looking at it. Like all things, it takes time. But I'll figure it out. I'll be able to manage and get everything else going.”

In an attempt to relieve tension in his right hand, Williams revealed he used a heated glove over a heated pad while on the bench during Sunday's win against the Heat.