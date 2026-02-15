Ahead of his first All-Star appearance, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren reflected on how he took his game to new heights during Meday Day on Saturday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander endorsed Holmgren’s first All-Star selection, considering it a no-brainer. Gilgeous-Alexander sees the work Chet puts in during practice, but the Thunder starting forward says putting in overtime when nobody’s watching is critical.

For Holmgren, it’s the additional time he puts in to improve his game on his own merit that has led to his becoming the All-Star forward he is today.

“I’d say all the work that isn’t in a game,” Holmgren said. “It’s the prep before games, the shoot arounds in the morning, the work in the summer; all the things that nobody sees—the rehab from injuries. If you didn’t do it, nobody would know about it. But at the end of the day, once you get on the court, that’s where it shows up.”

Holmgren is averaging career bests in points (17.4), field-goal percentage (56%), and rebounds (8.7) per game.

Chet Holmgren reacts to his first All-Star selection

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren is grateful for his first All-Star selection. Before All-Star weekend, Holmgren reacted to heading to Los Angeles after Chet's first All-Star selection.

“It means a lot. I just have a lot of people I gotta be thankful for — the help that they’ve given me along the way. From family friends, coaches, old teammates, current teammates, the Thunder, the opportunity that they give me, and the position that they put me in. I’m just always forever thankful for that,” Homgren said.

“I always say I’ll never play or chance things of that nature, but that doesn’t mean the gratitude for it, and the understanding of the gravity for it, isn’t there. I’m extremely thankful, and I just feel like I have to keep going, and I have so much [further] to go.”

Holmgren will play for Team USA Stars alongside Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards, Suns’ Devin Booker, Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey, Pistons All-Star tandem Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, and Hawks’ Jalen Johnson.