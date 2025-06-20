INDIANAPOLIS — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren addressed his mindset heading into Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers. After the Thunder surrendered Game 6 in a 108-91 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Oklahoma City is on the brink of elimination for the first time in the NBA Finals. Holmgren, who's confident in his team's ability to bounce back from losses, used this year's postseason run as a great example.

In games after a loss, the Thunder are 6-0 throughout the postseason. Holmgren is looking forward to competing in Game 7 on Sunday.

“Just trying to cut the emotion out of it. Obviously, that’s frustrating. That’s not fun,” Holmgren said. “Nobody’s happy right now, but you can’t let the emotions sidetrack you from what we need to do leading up to and during the game coming up. We’ve had wins and losses throughout the playoffs. So, it’s a similar mentality. Turn the page. Don’t forget what just happened, but see where you can be better and then, try and apply it going forward.”

After finishing with four points and six rebounds, Holmgren vowed to play better in Game 7 during his media availability on Thursday.

“No matter what it is, we have to be better at course-correcting, getting ourselves back on the right track. I personally, myself, will be better, trying to help get things going the right way,” Holmgren. “We're going to watch the film and see what we can do better. At the end of the day, we still have a great opportunity in Game 7.”

Jalen Williams' ‘right mindset' claim after Thunder loss

Much like Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams believes his team's mind was in the right place to close out the NBA Finals, but got outplayed by the Pacers in Game 6.

“I think we had the right mindset coming into it,” Williams said. “I think there was different things that we didn’t do in the game that hurt us. Closing out in the Finals is different from a playoff game because it’s the end of the season. You play for so long that it just has more weight to it. Obviously, you want to win a championship. You don’t want to feel like it was all for nothing. That’s been the biggest difference between closing out now as opposed to the Denver series or Minnesota.”

With the stakes at an all-time high for both teams heading into Game 7, the Thunder will host the Pacers in Game 7.