Chet Holmgren didn’t just make an impact in Game 2—he made history, and he did it in a way only Tim Duncan had before him.

In the Oklahoma City Thunder's 118–99 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night, the second-year big man helped power his team to a 2-0 series lead behind a dominant all-around effort: 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 blocks in just 32 minutes.

Holmgren is now the first sophomore since Tim Duncan to post at least 20/10/5 in a playoff game, putting himself in elite postseason company, per StatMuse. Holmgren's rare blend of size, timing, and mobility was on full display against a Grizzlies team that had no answers for his presence on either end.

Beyond the Duncan comparison, the former No. 2 overall pick is also just the fifth player under the age of 23 in NBA history to hit those marks in the postseason. The other names on that list? Shaquille O’Neal, Dwight Howard, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Amar’e Stoudemire—dominant big men who left a lasting imprint on the game.

Chet Holmgren's stat line wasn’t just historic—it was efficient. He went 6-of-14 from the field, knocked down 3-of-8 from beyond the arc, and converted 5-of-6 free throws, all while turning the ball over just twice. He used his 7-foot-1 frame to full effect, altering countless shots and closing off passing lanes with his reach and anticipation.

Defensively, he anchored the paint and helped hold the Grizzlies to under 100 points for the second straight game. His five blocks were the most by a Thunder player in the playoffs since Serge Ibaka in 2014. Oklahoma City also dominated in transition, outscoring Memphis 48–8 in fast-break points over the first two games. Chet Holmgren’s rebounding and ability to run the floor added fuel to that edge.

Additionally, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder's offensive engine, finishing with 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting, along with six assists, four rebounds, and two steals in another all-around showing.

After missing his entire rookie campaign due to injury, the Gonzaga product is now proving that he’s more than just potential—he’s already a postseason difference-maker. As the series heads to Memphis for Game 3, the Thunder’s versatile big man is showing he’s ready to lead, not just follow.