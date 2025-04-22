The Memphis Grizzlies are shrugging off a lopsided Game 1 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, approaching Game 2 with a calm resolve that belies the 51-point deficit from Easter Sunday's demolition. Despite the Thunder’s dominant performance, Tuomas Iisalo dismissed any notion of pressure weighing on Ja Morant's Grizzlies, instead shifting expectations to the heavily favored Thunder.

Morant simply stated the obvious when asked by ClutchPoints about positive Game 1 takeaways.

“If we win (Game 2), the series is 1-1 and (Game 1's score) don't matter,” Morant replied. “It's playoff basketball. It's what we wanted, it's what we're here for.”

Game 1 was played less than 36 hours after the Grizzlies left the FedEx Forum's NBA Play-In Tournament celebration. It was easy to understand why that loss was littered with largely uncharacteristic, perhaps rest-related lapses that Iisalo believes are fixable. With stars like Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the charge, the Grizzlies are banking on their resilience and ability to adapt.

Iisalo cracked a half smile when asked about not feeling the pressure of playing a perfect game, but just guiding the Grizzlies and needing to play their A-game.

“I don't think there is a lot of pressure on us. The pressure is on them,” Iisalo told ClutchPoints. “They are huge favorites in this series. They must get two wins here at home, so I think we are in a very good spot mentally as it comes to that.”

The first step to the Grizzlies getting a series-tying win is executing fundamental basketball rather than chasing highlight-reel moments. At least, that's the message Iisalo is stressing in the locker room.

“I've always believed that games are won on average playsnot the highlight plays,” Iisalo told ClutchPoints. “The more we can have high-level average plays and do the things that have gotten us this far, that's going to be the best solution for us.”

Memphis struggled to contain Oklahoma City’s offensive outburst in Game 1. Iisalo emphasized the importance of resilience and trust within the team’s system when facing adversity in Game 2.

“Obviously, if the other team is making a huge run and you're watching a golden opportunity slip away, it's easy (to feel down). That's human nature, right,” Iisalo quipped. “It's human nature to have that feeling that we're letting it go.”

“On the other end, it's of utmost importance in those situations that you really test the trust between players,” added Iisalo. “It's threefold. You've got to have self-confidence. You've got to have the confidence that when I pass to my teammate, he is going to make the right call. Then you've got to have confidence in the gameplan, the system, the coaching staff, and that what we are doing can lead to a positive outcome. You test the system and then you have a chance to respond to that.”

With several schematic and rotational adjustments expected in Game 2, the Grizzlies are banking on their poise and preparation to even the series before returning to Memphis. Unfortunately, Ja Morant and Tuomas Iisalo's Grizzlies marriage needs something to work quickly to salvage this season.