OKLAHOMA CITY — After winning Game 5 124-94 to win the Western Conference Finals 4-1, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren revealed a receipt for Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards.

With his eyes on an NBA title, Holmgren isn't satisfied with just reaching the Finals; he wants to win the whole thing. However, he didn't mind firing back at Edwards for a video Anthony posted during the regular season.

After Edwards dunked over Holmgren in a 116-101 Timberwolves win against the Thunder, he delivered a shout-out to Chet, stating, “Shoutout to Chet. Welcome home, baby,” he said, to the Minneapolis native on social media the night of February 13.

However, after eliminating Edwards and the Timberwolves in Game 5, Holmgren had the last laugh, reposting Anthony's video on his 24-hour Instagram story.

Anthony Edwards back in February after putting Chet Holmgren on a poster: "Shout out to Chet. Welcome home, baby." The Thunder star did not forget: "Welcome home chet⚡️🕺🏻" (via @ChetHolmgren/ 📽️: @Timberwolves)pic.twitter.com/OLv09Irr5c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Then, Holmgren titled his latest post, “Welcome home Chet,” on his Instagram.

In the series-clinching victory, Holmgren finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks against the Timberwolves, while Edwards turned in 19 points, six rebounds, and a pair of assists in his last game of the 2024-25 campaign. Holmgren averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks throughout the series.

After reaching the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year, setting a new franchise record, the Thunder eliminated Edwards and the Timberwolves in five games.

Why Chet Holmgren isn't satisfied NBA Finals trip for Thunder

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren can undoubtedly relate to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's mention of the dark days that led to his first trip to the NBA Finals. After missing his entire rookie season due to a foot injury, Holmgren experienced more setbacks, including a hip injury, which forced Chet, who couldn't walk for two months, to miss 50 regular-season games this season.

Perhaps this is why Holmgren won't be satisfied until he and the Thunder are NBA champions.

“I wouldn’t say it’s satisfying. It’s a step in the journey. We still have some season to play. Never take it for granted, 'cause I couldn’t even walk for two months.”

Gilgeous-Alexander sent a special dedication to the devoted Thunder fans and his teammates.

“They've been here since the couple years I got here. There's some really dark times in this arena, not fun times, and these fans have been by our side through thick and thin, so we appreciate them, first and foremost. And then, of course, I want to thank my teammates. Without them, I'm nothing. Clear as day. I don't have 124 points by myself,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

The Thunder will host Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 5.