Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren addressed a perceived minutes restriction after his second game back from a 39-game absence. After playing 10 games in 2024-25, Holmgren returned to the starting lineup from an injury setback that led to a pair of strong defensive performances amid the Thunder's five-game winning streak. Holmgren anchored the defense in Monday's 137-101 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

After the game, a reporter asked him if there was a minute restriction due to clocking in 25 minutes against the Pelicans.

“There's no hard minutes restriction,” Holmgren said. “But I think that's just kind of how the game went tonight. I got 25 minutes out there. Then, the game was over.”

The Thunder led by 20+ in the final frame as head coach Mark Daigneault emptied his bench, while his reserves emptied the clip, so to speak, from behind the arc. The Thunder connected on a franchise-record 27 threes, including two-way guard Adam Flagler and rookie Dillon Jones, each draining a pair from deep.

For Holmgren, in terms of reacclimating with his team, adapting to the defense hasn't been the issue.

“I wouldn't say that's anything to figure out on defense,” Holmgren said. “I'd say the hardest part is just getting the wind back, really feeling in true game shape, especially without a summer, preseason, or training camp; all of that. But I kind of know where to be, when to be there, what to call out. The coaches do a great job of telling us what we're doing and getting everyone on the same page. And there are only so many things the other team can do, and other teams will start doing different things to try to figure out that kind of lineup.

“Our principles don't really change on that end. And it doesn't feel too foreign to me. So, I feel good on the defensive end. [It's] just the offensive side there's more things to figure out, and try. It's newer to all of us. So, that's the side with the big emphasis right now,” Holmgren concluded.

Mark Daigneault on Chet Holmgren's return

For Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, seeing Chet Holmgren adapting naturally to the defensive end of the floor isn't a surprise. Daigneault discussed Holmgren's approach after the Thunder's win against the Pelicans.

“I just think he's a great competitor,” Daigneault said. “He's got great competitive fire, competitive juice. I think that's all he knows, to be honest with you.”

Holmgren is ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Heat but is expected to return for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.