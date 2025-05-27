May 26, 2025 at 10:12 PM ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder heard the deafening noise inside the Target Center once again. The Minnesota Timberwolves fans bombarded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the most, though. Through a reverberating three-word chant that also got Doris Burke to react.

“SGA” took to the free throw line during the first half. The fans did more than raise their voice. They bellowed out “free throw merchant” at the NBA Most Valuable Player.

Even the famed NBA analyst for ESPN Burke reacted to the “free thrown merchant” moniker fans and analysts have dubbed “SGA.” Except Burke pointed out how Gilgeous-Alexander drew contact at the elbow.

“This is why he’s [SGA] called a free throw merchant.” Doris Burke on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 👀

Even Richard Jefferson came to the defense of Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Every player in the league can do this,” Jefferson quipped.

Gilgeous-Alexander entered Game 4 with “urgency” as the theme. He guided a 65-57 lead into halftime against Minnesota. But drew reactions for the three-word chant.

Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spark reactions for 3-word chant

The 2025 MVP drew criticism by detractors by saying most of his points are off free throws. NBA on TV analyst Brendan Haywood defended Gilgeous-Alexander by ripping the way the media covers him on May 21.

Gilgeous-Alexander gained new backers after the chant erupted.

“He still won MVP though,” one fan chimed in on X.

Freelance sports writer Drew Cook dropped this stat line for those blasting “SGA” and calling him “free throw merchant.”

“Meanwhile, he has 13 points with two free throws,” Cook posted.

One more fan believed Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't listens to those fans.

“Do they know he don’t care by now?” the fan asked in reacting to video of the chant.

The reigning MVP looked unfazed by the fans. He finished the first half scoring 21 points in 20 minutes of play. Gilgeous-Alexander dished out six assists and grabbed five rebounds to close the second quarter. No other OKC player hit 20 points by halftime.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's biggest star Anthony Edwards got bottled to four points in the first two quarters.