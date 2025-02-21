Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder are excited to finish the 2024-25 campaign. Heading into the post-All-Star break, the Thunder will face the Utah Jazz before entering 27 more games to wrap up a dominating regular season. Oklahoma City, 44-10, leads the Western Conference standings by 8.0 games and is relatively healthy for the first time, as Hartenstein pointed out during his media availability.

Before facing the Jazz, Hartenstein discussed the significance of having most of the guys back and the Thunder’s next 28 games.

“It feels great. It feels like the first time we’re all healthy. This is the first time time Mark [Daigneault] can change different lineups. So, I think it’s going to be exciting,” Hartenstein said. “We have 28 games to kind of build that chemistry. So, we’re going to keep working on that.”

Thunder guards Lu Dort and Isaiah Joe returned from their respective injuries in OKC’s last two games before the break, and with Chet Holmgren having three games under his belt since recovering from a pelvic injury, Isaiah Hartenstein and the Thunder will look to find their second-half stride.

“Building the right habits; I think that’s the biggest thing for us,” Hartenstein added. “Getting back to that zero/zero mentality no matter who we’re playing. We know what we’re building towards. I think especially now with having everyone back.”

The Thunder entered the All-Star break winners of seven of their last eight games, including a 116-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which pushed OKC into double-digits in the loss column.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Thunder vs Western Conference teams

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addressed how challenging 2024-25 has been for his team amid a competitive Western Conference. At All-Star weekend, Gilgeous-Alexander discussed how difficult it’s been for the Thunder to keep their status atop the West. But he knows the hardest part has yet to come.

Gilgeous-Alexander is hopeful the experiences throughout the regular season will prepare them for a deep playoff push.

“The Western Conference has always been tough and will always be tough,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Challenge all throughout the conference it feels like from two through 11. The teams are good. There’s never a night off in the West…But we focus on ourselves for the most part, make sure we’re getting better every day. Hopefully, when we see our challenges, we’re the best versions of ourselves when we advance.”

After Friday’s matchup, the Thunder will travel to face the Timberwolves on Sunday.