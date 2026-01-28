Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein may not be seeing action due to an issue with his calf, but his heart is surely still in the right place.

There is still no timetable for Hartenstein's return. He, however, has been making the most out of his extra time by supporting his teammates and reaching out to the community.

During the game between the Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, it was revealed that Hartenstein donated money to the City Rescue Mission, a civic organization that helps the homeless, to help pay for extra staff and provide more meals amid the winter snowstorm.

Isaiah Hartenstein donated funds to the City Rescue Mission in Oklahoma City to help pay for extra staff, provide extra meals for the homeless, and make sure no one was turned away over the weekend that saw freezing temperatures. Well done iHart 👏🏽pic.twitter.com/yR3gKxqrWH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2026

Such a heartwarming gesture from the 27-year-old Hartenstein amid the freezing weather.

He joined Oklahoma City in 2024 and has since endeared himself to the community. He won a championship in his first season with the Thunder.

Hartenstein, who hails from Germany, is an active philanthropist. Last year, the league recognized him with the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for his work with the Hartenstein Foundation.

He has collaborated with different cause-oriented groups, including the Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County and Positive Tomorrows, to help underprivileged families and support youth education.

“Winning the award means a lot, and being recognized for something like this is really special. At the end of the day, you don’t do it for awards, you really do it to give back to the community and change people’s lives,” said Hartenstein in an interview with NBA Cares.

Hartenstein's impact is felt beyond the court, and most of the time, that is the highest achievement any athlete could achieve.