OKLAHOMA CITY — As the clock wound down to zero in Game 7 of a 103-91 championship-clinching win against the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams' eyes filled up with tears of joy. Earning his first NBA championship in his third season, Williams made sure all of his teammates celebrated bringing home the franchise's first title.

Then, Williams revealed what drove him to tears in the final moments of Game 7 during his postgame media availability.

“Very blessed to be in this situation. So, a lot of that emotion definitely hit me a little bit,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of stuff I don’t really speak on like everybody in the room. So, a lot of emotion from that kind of hit me to be able to push through. Coming from not being known in college to 3-4 years later being an NBA champion, and having an impact on a championship team is God's gift for sure. So, it's been really cool to get that, so it was a rush of emotion.

Then, I messed up. I looked up, and my mom was crying in the stands. And then, that made me start tearing up a little bit. So, that, too, was kind of some of the rush of the emotion.”

Williams has come a long way from being a lesser-known prospect to an All-NBA, Second All-Defensive Team All-Star who's now an NBA champion. While Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned MVP of the finals' best-of-7 series, Williams was critical to Oklahoma City's 2024-25 title run.

His signature 40-point performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals gave the Thunder a 3-2 lead, pushing the Pacers to the brink before eventually closing out Indiana in Game 7 on Sunday. Williams finished with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in Sunday's championship-clinching victory.

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Thunder general manager Sam Presti said \"we ll try to get some more people there for the G League if that s the key.\" jump
Rumor: Thunder’s NBA Draft trade plans with 24th pickAlex House ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) blocks a shot by San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) in the first half at Frost Bank Center.
Fans hit Skip Bayless with Spurs receipts after bizarre 22-minute Thunder videoKendall Capps ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) lifts the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy as the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center next to the Thunder front office
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander applauds Thunder front office for NBA titleJosue Pavon ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) looks on during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Alex Caruso clowns angry Lakers fans after throwing bubble shadeBenedetto Vitale ·
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle looks on during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the background
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle’s classy Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gesture after Game 7Josue Pavon ·
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Converse SHAI 001 Trophy Gold, NBA Finals, Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander debuts new Converse SHAI 001 during NBA Finals winDominik Zawartko ·

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's strong take on Thunder's Jalen Williams

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) makes a heart gesture as the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After winning the 2025 NBA Finals MVP award, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave Jalen Williams credit for his value to the team. Calling Williams just as important to the Thunder as he is, it was quite the compliment at the podium during the championship trophy presentation.

Gilgeous-Alexander said that while he managed to win the NBA Finals MVP, Williams played a significant role in his and the Thunder's championship success

“[JDub's a] once in a lifetime player,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “This is just as much my MVP as it is his.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and the Thunder will celebrate their title in Oklahoma City's championship parade on Tuesday.