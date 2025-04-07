OKLAHOMA CITY — As Oklahoma City Thunder All-Stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren reflected on Sunday’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the last thing they wanted to do was blame the game’s officials. During their joint media availability, Williams and Holmgren shared takes on Lakers’ JJ Redick before a reporter asked about the referees’ whistle in Sunday’s matchup.

Despite the foul disparity being nearly even, with the Lakers earning a slight 17-15 edge of fewer fouls against the Thunder, Williams elected not to elaborate on how he truly felt about the fouls called.

“I’m not going to answer that question,” Williams said. “That’s going to result in a fine.”

Holmgren, on the other hand, called it how he saw it.

“I feel like they let us play for the most part,” Holmgren said. “I feel like most of the fouls were called on the ground, like blocking or kind of away from the handler fouls. But I hate coming in here, sitting here, and talking about the refs because at the end of the day, no matter how good or bad the refs were, if you lost the game, you lost the game.”

After suffering a 27-point loss (126-99), Thunder forward Chet Holmgren did not want to complain about the officiating.

“I feel like it would be embarrassing after losing by [27], and saying it was the officials’ fault,” Holmgren added.

For Thunder's Jalen Williams, the physicality between the Lakers and Thunder led to the officials letting the two teams hash it out instead of calling ticky-tack fouls.

“It was physical, to answer your question,” Williams said. “That’s how teams come in here and play with us, especially when coming down to the wire. They’re going to measure themselves up against us to get ready, just like we are. So, these games are going to be more and more physical, and I think the officials are trying to let us play more.”

The Thunder finished 9-of-12 from the free-throw line, while the Lakers made 12-of-17 from the charity stripe.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempts zero free throws in Thunder loss

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t go to the line for the first time this season. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with zero free-throw attempts against the Lakers and delivered a strong take during his media availability.

“I didn’t get fouled, and I don’t think that necessarily needs to change,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I don’t know how many I had tonight, but I felt good offensively.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when I asked about his zero free-throw attempts against the Lakers: “I don’t know. I didn’t get fouled and I don’t think that necessarily needs to change… I don’t think we lost because I didn’t shoot free throws… we need to play defense” pic.twitter.com/hF8cslxcjJ — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Thunder and Lakers will face each other again at the Paycom Center on Tuesday.