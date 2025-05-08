An NBA-record setting 87-point first half for the Oklahoma City Thunder was a synopsis of their dominance. If anyone knows about it, it's Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The latter has been in the MVP conversation the entire season. After missing out last season on the award, he's trending closer and closer to winning it.

It doesn't surprise Williams in the slightest. Following the 43-point blowout, he was real about what playing with Gilgeous-Alexander is like.

"If he calls for the ball, you usually just throw it to him… that works out pretty well." Jalen Williams speaks on what it's like playing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

“If he calls for the ball, you usually just throw it to him… that works out pretty well,” Williams said.

This might be a subtle jab at the star, but the two are extremely close, as is everyone on the roster. However, it's not every day that a player like Gilgeous-Alexander is on your team.

His dynamic scoring and slithery way of getting to the basket are unmatched. Not to mention, the latter is a true leader by example. The guys rally around him, and he sets the tone, even when he's not scoring.

Still, that's not often a problem, as Gilgeous-Alexander had 49 games this season of scoring 30+ points. That alone backs up Williams's point about giving the star the ball and getting out of the way.

Jalen Williams had jokes for Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The jokes are there, but they show how elite the Canadian guard truly is. More importantly, his dominance reflects that of his team. The Thunder have had blowout after blowout wins in the regular season and the playoffs.

They cruised in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies. Following a game-winner by the Denver Nuggets in the second round, Oklahoma City responded in a big way.

As Game 3 will head back to Denver, the dominance will continue to follow Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder as a team. After all, he scored 34 points in 30 minutes in the blowout win.

Scoring seems to be in Gilgeous-Alexander's blood. However, the win doesn't come as much of a surprise to one person in particular. For instance, Thunder head coach Mark Daigenault set the record straight on the 43-point win.

He said that is who they are.

Safe to say that everyone on the team is buying into that. And as Williams said, getting their best player is a good recipe for success as well.

Either way, Oklahoma City will continue to show how elite they are for the remainder of the playoffs. The balance, and a potential MVP in Gilgeous-Alexander, have them firing on all cylinders.