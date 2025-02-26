After All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revealed the biggest lesson learned from the 25-point collapse against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams revealed his biggest regret. While Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault commended the Timberwolves for their epic comeback, his All-Star duo reflected on what they could have done differently.

Williams wouldn’t change a thing.

“I don’t know if I’d go back in time and change what happened,” Williams said. “I think it’s kind of good that this happened to us, just from a perspective of being able to learn from it. It’s better to have it now than later, but I think just being able to nip personnel in the bud, I don’t think we did a really good job of that. I wouldn’t say anything about our offense. I thought we generated a lot of good looks that didn’t go in. But when your defense is lacking, obviously, energy started to shift their way, and that’s probably why we didn’t make shots.”

However, if Jalen Williams feels his Thunder is on the verge of blowing another double-digit lead, he’ll approach things differently.

“I think I should be more vocal about what’s going on,” Williams replied. “What I see in the game. I think now that we kind of had that feeling, I’ll have more of a feel of what to say and more pinpoint accuracy of what’s actually going on throughout the game instead of trying to figure it out. But yeah, basketball is a team sport. So, if I can guard my yard and maybe have some of that energy go to some of the other players to do that sort of thing. I think that would be kind of how I would help that out.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reveals biggest lesson from Thunder’s loss

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander discussed what he regret most from Monday’s loss to the Timberwolves. For Gilgeous-Alexander, it boiled down to the Thunder’s defense in the final four minutes of regulation.

“We took our foot off the pedal, obviously, defensively, especially,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Offensively, they were trapping me at half-court. We got a lot of good looks. They just didn’t go in. That’s basketball. You make, and you miss, but defense is something we’ve hung our hat on. And because of our defense, why we were in the position that we were in that game, and we took our foot off the pedal. It’s a lesson to learn.”

The Thunder will face the Nets on Wednesday.