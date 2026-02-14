Jared McCain is making a name for himself as one of the most dangerous marksmen in the league, and he certainly did not need an invitation to a celebrity contest to prove it.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard walked into the Intuit Dome on Friday night and completely outclassed the field to win the NBA Celebrity 3-Point Contest. While the event featured a mix of influencers, athletes, and entertainers, it was clear from the first rack that McCain was operating on a different level than his competition.

McCain faced off against a diverse lineup that included streamer PlaqueBoyMax, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, and comedian Druski. Despite the star power on the court, the outcome felt decided before the clock even started.

Jared McCain beats PlaqueBoyMax in the NBA Celebrity 3-Point Contest pic.twitter.com/zwm1f0IeUF — Hater Report (@HaterReport) February 14, 2026

Article Continues Below

McCain, who was recently traded to Oklahoma City from the Philadelphia 76ers, has been shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc this season and brought that professional touch to the LED half-court. He moved through the racks with a practiced rhythm, leaving his opponents in the dust.

The contest provided plenty of viral moments, specifically when Druski struggled with his form, and Caleb Williams finished at the bottom of the leaderboard behind the comedians. However, McCain stayed focused on the task at hand. Since joining the Thunder, the 21-year-old has found his rhythm quickly, averaging 9.3 points in his first few games with the team while shooting over 42 percent from deep in that short span.

Some fans joked that including a current professional in a celebrity shooting contest was essentially a “cheat code.” As the All-Star weekend continues, McCain has set a high bar for the professional shooters who will take the court for the main event on Saturday night.