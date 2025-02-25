Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA champion and 2014 MVP, recently shared his admiration for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He took time to recognize the young guard’s offensive versatility.

Durant, also seen for his own elite offensive game, highlighted SGA's ability to score in various ways, calling him “one of those dudes that's always gonna put that ball through the rim.”

Durant’s words carry significant weight, as he has spent years at the top of the NBA’s scoring leaders. To hear him speak so highly of SGA further emphasizes the level of respect Gilgeous-Alexander has earned across the league.

SGA has truly become one of the most difficult players to defend in the NBA. His offensive game includes everything from explosive drives to the basket, to mid-range shots, and the ability to stretch the floor with three-pointers. Durant, who’s faced the toughest defenders, understands the challenge of being effective offensively.

“He plays like he cares about his stance and his place in the game… I appreciate watching him because he gets buckets all types of ways,” Durant said, in a clip shared by the NBA on social media.

This makes his recognition of SGA even more valuable. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to elevate his scoring, now averaging 32.3 points per game, leading the NBA. His ability to constantly find new ways to score only makes him an even greater threat.

What makes Durant’s praise stand out is not just SGA’s raw talent but his consistent development over the years. For SGA to consistently perform at such a high level is a testament to his growth as a player. His ability to finish through contact and shoot from the perimeter makes him one of the league’s top offensive players.

As Oklahoma City continues to build around SGA, his future looks incredibly bright. As players like Durant take note of Gilgeous-Alexander’s talent, his prominence will undoubtedly grow, leading to a bright future for the Thunder.