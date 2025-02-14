Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexader got a huge vote of confidence in his bid for NBA MVP this season from Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Alexander and Edwards are facing off in the last national TV game before the All-Star Break, but the latter had nothing but praise for SGA.

“He's looking like the MVP, man,” Edwards said.

Alexander responded, “The best satisfaction is when your peers recognize and respect your craft.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has been unstoppable this season, continuing to make a strong case for his first NBA MVP. This season, he's put up impressive stats with 32.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

As the leader of the OKC Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander has guided the team to a league-best 44-9 record and a seven-game winning streak. With Chet Holmgren returning from injury and All-Star reserve Jalen Williams stepping up as his running mate during the first half of the season, SGA is proving that the Thunder are true contenders in the stacked Western Conference.

The Thunder star was also named an NBA All-Star starter and will be representing the Thunder on Charles Barkley's All-Star team.

“It’s an honor to know that all my hard work is paying off,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after he was announced as a starter. “I appreciate my teammates and my coach for allowing me to be in this position to take advantage of the opportunity and perform every night, play at a high level every night.”

“[To] make room for me, make space for me, sacrifice for me, I appreciate that, and it feels good. Some of the stuff you dream about as a kid, it’s a dream come true.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't far off from MVP honors last year as he finished as the first runner-up behind Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić. Now, he's moved to the front of the line for this year's race as he also looks to push the Thunder to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012.