Ahead of Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith offered a candid assessment of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s chances during an appearance on First Take Tuesday morning. With the Thunder set to face the Indiana Pacers, Smith highlighted Oklahoma City’s suffocating defense and depth as the keys to their title push.

When asked what stood out the most about the upcoming Finals matchup, Smith pointed to the Thunder’s relentless defensive effort and athleticism.

“The elite defensive prowess of the Oklahoma City Thunder combined with its youth,” Smith said. “I mean this is a bunch of fresh legs like piranhas coming after you.”

He praised recently crowned MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rising wing Jalen Williams for their two-way abilities, noting that Oklahoma City is more than just a scoring team. Smith also emphasized the impact of the Thunder’s second unit, including defensive specialists Alex Caruso and Casen Wallace, as well as rim protectors Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

“They go about 9-10 deep and nobody takes off defensively,” Smith said. “That’s the thing that’s most impressive about the Oklahoma City Thunder… they can beat you ugly, they can beat you in a low scoring game. Somehow, someway… they have the ability to neutralize you.”

Stephen A. Smith points to Thunder’s playoff defense as key advantage

Smith referenced the Thunder’s recent playoff matchups to illustrate their defensive versatility, pointing to their Western Conference Finals performance against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. He recalled how Oklahoma City used a disguised matchup zone to consistently crowd the All-Star guard with multiple defenders, limiting his ability to operate in isolation.

“I saw it with Ant-man, basically putting forth a matchup zone and making it look like a man-to-man,” Smith said. “Everywhere he turned it was two dudes on him with a third spying him.”

He also pointed to the Thunder’s approach against Nikola Jokic during the Western Conference semifinals, highlighting Caruso’s effort fronting the three-time MVP despite the size mismatch. According to Smith, Oklahoma City’s aggressive help defense overwhelmed the Nuggets’ frontcourt.

“They have no mercy on you defensively,” he said. “They come at you in droves… that’s what stands out. Primarily, their wing defenders.”

Smith acknowledged Indiana’s offensive firepower, led by All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and supported by key contributors such as Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and Pascal Siakam. However, he expressed skepticism that the Pacers would be able to consistently break through the Thunder’s defense across a full series.

“In the end, the amount of tenacious, rabid bodies that they can throw at you just seems to be a bit overwhelming for anybody in the league,” Smith said.

Thunder’s defensive mindset meets Pacers’ top-ranked offense in NBA Finals

He closed by underscoring Oklahoma City’s mindset as a title contender.

“It’s just hard to imagine that anybody is going to be able to do that continuously against these young bunch of piranhas coming at you,” he said. “They hang their hats on defense… that’s the attitude that champions are made of.”

The Thunder have backed up that assessment with strong numbers throughout the 2025 NBA Playoffs. They’ve held opponents to just 106.3 points per game, allowing a league-low 42.3% shooting from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc. Offensively, they’ve averaged 117.1 points per game on 46.4% shooting and 33.6% from three-point range.

Indiana, meanwhile, enters the Finals with the postseason’s top-scoring offense, averaging 117.4 points on 49.4% shooting and 40.1% from three. However, the Pacers have allowed 113.3 points per game, suggesting a potential vulnerability against Oklahoma City’s multi-layered attack.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.