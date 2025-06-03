The Oklahoma City Thunder will play their most anticipated game since June 12, 2012. The franchise returns to the NBA Finals spotlight come Thursday. This time the Indiana Pacers stand in the way for the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso and company.

The last Thunder team featured veterans with previous title winning experience through Derek Fisher and Kendrick Perkins. But that OKC team featured future Most Valuable Players named Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. The Miami Heat spoiled the Thunder's pursuit of the Larry O'Brien Trophy, though.

This time head coach mark Daigneault leads a deeper Thunder lineup featuring a new MVP. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the new Thunder. Holmgren is the second major star for the Western Conference champs. Jalen Williams comprises the third star.

But neither are the proverbial x-factor heading into Thursday night inside the Paycom Center. That title belongs to a veteran Daigneault must turn to. Especially given his past experience on this stage.

Thunder x-factor vs. Pacers in NBA Finals is Alex Caruso

Caruso will be counted on for two elements. One is defense, the other veteran leadership.

The former trait is an integral one for OKC. Caruso is one of the go-to defenders in attempting to force bad shots or turnovers.

The Thunder guard already turned heads facing Nikola Jokic. His pesky defensive display got the past MVP to force contested shot attempts.

Caruso jarred the basketball loose against the Minnesota Timberwolves too. That includes this poke-and-steal of Julius Randle during the Western Conference Finals. He even frustrated Anthony Edwards into passing the ball rather than shooting it over him. Magic Johnson shouted out Caruso for his defense after the Thunder won the west.

Count on Daigneault to throw Caruso onto Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana always wants “Hali” to have the ball in his hands. Especially as a triple-double threat. OKC is most dangerous when forcing turnovers. Caruso is among the tone setters on defense for this series.

But there's another area Caruso becomes great for on OKC's side.

Alex Caruso brings past title experience

Caruso may have played in front of virtual fans inside “The Bubble.” But he knows all about winning the O'Brien — having played on the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship team.

Even then, Caruso provided a spark on the defensive side. He delivered four games in creating two steals or more. Including the four he grabbed to end the first round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Caruso brings patience, timing, and a nose for the basketball on any given night. He's also got one ring in tow that he won with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers. Count on OKC to rely on finals advice here.

Caruso, though, brings additional motivation for his finals return. He's out to win his second championship with his former G-League coach Daigneault. They both delivered their run with the Oklahoma City Blue.

The 31-year-old guard even comes with his detractors. Many believe Caruso is disrespected by opponents — since he's constantly taking open shots. Caruso doesn't feel or pay attention to the disrespect, however.

Still, the 6-foot-5 guard is the best option at locking up Haliburton and the Pacers' other shooters. Look for Caruso to become a closet NFL shutdown cornerback on defense.