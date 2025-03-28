With the NCAA men's transfer portal open through April 22, the Oklahoma City Thunder are losing a couple of scouts to college general manager jobs. After the Thunder made franchise history for most wins in a regular season, head coach Mark Daigneault and staff will wave Corey Evans and Andrew Slater goodbye as the pair of scouts head towards greener pastures.

Evans will be named general manager of the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. He was a national recruiting analyst before joining the Thunder. And Slater, another one of Oklahoma City's scouts, has accepted the general manager role at NC State.

In a game where the Thunder became the first team in franchise history to win 61+ games in a regular season, starter Isaiah Hartenstein made team history for most assists by a center. In his first season with the Thunder, he's tallied 202 assists while averaging a career-best 4.0 assists per game in 2024-25.

Mark Daigneault reacts to Thunder making franchise history

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault commended his team for becoming the winningest team in franchise history. Their league-leading 61-12 record is the most successful regular-season team the franchise has seen in its 17-year existence.

Daigneault says the Thunder's success is a testament to their relentless approach throughout their first 73 games of 2024-25.

“It's just a special group of players that operate specially. They deserve special things to happen for them,” Daigneault said. “There [are] obviously more opportunities ahead of us. But the best thing about them is how they do it. The professionalism, the character, and the connectedness; they play the way you want a team to operate. And they deserve everything that they earn, and they've earned this. So, they deserve it.”

For Daigneault, it's a positive sign of drastic growth through a vigorous process that keeps his team grounded.

“It's a result of stacking. We haven't really set out to accomplish any big-picture things. We just try to tackle the day in front of us,” Daigneault said. “Tackle the competition in front of us. Just be our best on the next possession and the next rep, and stack that up over time. And this team has done a great job of staying present in that process and improving to this point. And if we want to continue to improve, we have to continue to stack.”

The Thunder will go for their 62nd win of the season when they host the Pacers on Saturday.