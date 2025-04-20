On Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder started out their 2025 NBA playoff run with a home Game 1 vs the eight seed Memphis Grizzlies. This matchup was solidified after the Grizzlies defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the final round of the play-in tournament on Friday.

The Thunder wasted no time showcasing their elite defense vs Ja Morant and company, holding the Grizzlies to just 20 points in the first quarter.

One highlight play occurred when Morant hit Thunder defensive stalwart Lu Dort with a nice move that briefly made him hit the ground. However, Dort quickly recovered and was able to block Morant's jump shot attempt moments later.

The play was a perfect example of the tenacity with which the Thunder play defense on a nightly basis. There isn't a single below average defender in the entire Oklahoma City rotation, and most of their players are elite on that end of the floor, including Dort, who may get some votes for Defensive Player of the Year.

Between Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and players like Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace, the Thunder have arguably the best point of attack defense in the entire NBA. If a wing player somehow does get past Oklahoma City's first line of defense, they will be funneled to shot blockers like Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, each of whom is elite at protecting the basket.

Pair this with the Thunder's proficiency on the offensive end of the floor, and it's easy to see how this was a team that won 68 games during this past regular season and are considered by many to be the favorites to win this year's NBA championship.

In any case, Game 2 between the Thunder and Grizzlies is set to take place on Tuesday evening, once again in Oklahoma City. Things will tip off at 9:30 PM ET and be carried nationally by ESPN.