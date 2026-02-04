OKLAHOMA CITY — In a 128-92 blowout win against the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault watched All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extend his streak of scoring 20+ points to 121 on Tuesday. After Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed Wilt Chamberlain's 92-game streak, which is the Hall of Fame center's second longest streak of scoring 20+ points, SGA is eyeing Chamberlain's first, which is 126.

With a 29-point Thunder lead intact, Gilgeous-Alexander made his second of two free throws that pushed him passed the 20-point threshold with 2:14 left in the third quarter. Then, he checked back into the game in the final frame. After Tuesday's win, a reporter asked Daigneault if he, amid a lopsided lead, sometimes helps push SGA toward 20 points.

“We don't talk about it. It was 25 to start the fourth quarter. I had Holmgren. And then, Dort, and Wallace, and Hartenstein out there,” Daigneault said. “With the NBA 3-point line, you can't really pull the plug that early unless it's 40 or something like that. We play to a point where we feel comfortable that the odds of the other team coming back are so low that we're good, and then, we'll go from there.”

Mark Daigneault on if they tried to help Shai get 20 points to keep the streak alive: "We don't talk about it. With the 3-point line, you can't really pull the plug that early unless it's 40" pic.twitter.com/u2w3Ow3kvE — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 4, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander is only five consecutive 20+ point performances away from tying Chamberlain's record. SGA finished with 20 points on 8-for-22 shooting, including 1-for-3 from deep, nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals. Mark Daigneault, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Thunder will face the Spurs in their final game of the regular season.

SGA's honest take on evolving as a player with Thunder

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on his offensive evolution over the years. Find the healthy balance of when to facilitate and take matters into your own hands, has helped him blossom into one of the NBA's elite scorers.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, finding ways to adapt to opposing teams' defense as the Thunder's number one option has led to his growth as an NBA player.

“As I go through my career and go through seasons, and games, and seeing different coverages, and different types of bodies, I just try to grow,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And the better you get at individually scoring, the more they make you pass. It's just how it goes. And I'd be doing myself a disservice if I didn't lean into that and work on those types of things. I just try to take what the defense gives me, and always have them at my mercy.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will face the Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.