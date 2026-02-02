After a 121-111 win against the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed guard Cason Wallace scoring a career-high seven threes to reach a career-best 27 points in Sunday's win. The Thunder, coming off a 123-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander questioned his team's plan against one of the better teams in the Western Conference, responded well.

Wallace made seven of the Thunder's 19 threes, which helped keep the Nuggets at bay when Cason went 4-for-7 in the second half to finish with 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 7-of-11 from deep, six rebounds, and two steals. After the win, Daigneault discussed Wallace's impact against the Nuggets.

“He's one of many guys on our team that plays his role really well on, obviously, a very good team,” Daigneault said. “His winning percentage as a pro is crazy when you look at Cason Wallace's winning percentage. But one of the things that comes with playing on a team of this level as a young player is that your role can feel narrow at times relative to your peers.

“If he was not on a team this good, he'd probably would be able to do a lot more, and his role would be a little wider. So, when you've got a guy that's that committed to that kind of role, is that committed to winning, and team success, having a night like tonight, everybody's happy for him.”

While Wallace's role has changed from week to week due to the Thunder's long list of injuries, he makes the most of his opportunities.

“He shows up — he takes the minutes he gets. He sometimes starts, he sometimes doesn't. Some nights he gets a couple of shots, and he doesn't get his cracks,” Daigneault added. “So, on the night that he does, and he delivers, everybody's thrilled for him.”

Thunder teammates celebrate Cason Wallace's career night

Thunder teammates celebrated Cason Wallace's career-high 27 points, including seven threes, by dumping water on him moments after the final buzzer. Starting with Thunder All-Star Chet Holmgren, who tried to be slick before Wallace ran off, and the others all swarmed the shooter of the night.

Career-high 7 threes? That's worth a water bottle celebration for Cason Wallace 👏 https://t.co/TxyqcGucj0 pic.twitter.com/QAD506Nyvg — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2026

After the win, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault explained how Wallace's elite shooting opened up opportunities for the rest of his teammates in Sunday's win against the Nuggets.

“I thought the way we played on offense benefited everybody tonight. We got good looks against them. Most of our attacks were really appropriate for the way we were getting guarded,” Daigneault said. “Just took what the defense gave us and finished a lot of plays. Obviously, we shot the ball well.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points on 11-for-16 shooting, 13 assists, five rebounds, and two steals. Chet Holmgren added 14 points, four rebounds, and three blocks.