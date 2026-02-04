The NBA trade deadline is already off to a big start with multiple deals already being completed earlier in the week. The Philadelphia 76ers have not made a deadline trade yet, and while they’ve been linked to some potential minor deals, there is one prominent insider who believes they should swing for the fences and target LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

There has been zero indication that the Clippers are entertaining Kawhi Leonard trade talks, but the idea that was floated around was Paul George and the Clippers’ own 2028 first round pick, as per Tony Jones of The Athletic. Jones makes it clear that discussions between the 76ers and Clippers regarding Leonard have not taken place, but that it’s a suggestion if the 76ers are keen on potentially making a huge splash at the deadline.

Another scenario that Jones floats around is the 76ers offering Andre Drummond, Quentin Grimes and draft capital to the New Orleans Pelicans for Herb Jones.

As far as the first suggested scenario, it’s difficult to envision the Clippers agreeing to a reunion with George. Not to mention that George is currently suspended for 25 games for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. That and the fact that Leonard doesn’t appear to be on the table in regards to a trade. But James Harden wasn’t rumored to be on the block and look what happened there.

Leonard would certainly vault the 76ers into the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference. Presently, the 76ers are 29-21 and in sixth place in the East standings. A potential Leonard addition arguably vaults them into contender status.

Leonard as appeared in 36 games this season, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 27.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals with splits of 49.7 percent shooting from the field, 39.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 91.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.