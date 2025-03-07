Oklahoma City Thunder's two-way center, Branden Carlson, flirted with a triple-double in Wednesday's Oklahoma City Blue's 117-102 win against the Salt Lake City Stars. After Carlson signed two 10-day contracts with the Thunder, he inked a two-way contract for the rest of 2024-25.

He demonstrated his offensive prowess in the NBA, connecting on 10-of-17 three-point attempts throughout a five-game span in January before blocking seven shots for the Blue.

The Thunder's extensive injury report for Friday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers has All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams ruled out. Lu Dort and starting center Isaiah Hartenstein are also out, and starting forward Chet Holmgren (lower right leg contusion) is questionable.

There should be plenty of opportunity for playing time for Carlson, who finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go with his seven blocks in his last game before he was called up to the Thunder for Friday night's matchup. After the game, Carlson discussed his defensive approach in a win against the Stars.

“Protecting the rim has always been a big part of my game,” Carlson said. “I've always prided myself onto that. [There's] been some emphasis from some coaches to be a little more aggressive with it. So I've just been doing that, but I think it's always been a part of my game.”

As Oklahoma City's two-way center, Carlson has familiarized himself with his first NBA organization. He's adapted to its style at the G League level or in the NBA.

“I think the biggest thing is the organization…feeling it out and getting to know the people and the system better,” Carlson said. “Then just the confidence you get from being comfortable around these guys really helps.”

When he's with the Blue, Carlson keeps in touch with his Thunder teammates in the frontcourt, such as backup center Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng.

“All the time,” Colson said. “I talk to Ous a lot, J-Will, kind of everyone. I'm right next to J-Will in the locker [room]. So I'm always talking to him.”

Branden Carlson excited for opportunity with Thunder

During team shootaround, Thunder center Branden Carlson discussed how much he's looking forward to facing the Trail Blazers on Friday.

For Carlson, it's an opportunity to showcase his game.

“Just to bring energy, to focus on defending and rebound, creating space,” Carlson said. “I just think if you do those things, that's going to lead to good things for yourself and the team.”

The shorthanded Thunder will look to extend their five-game winning streak.