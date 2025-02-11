Amid all the noise surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks courtesy of the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, or even the fanfare generated by the blockbuster trades involving Jimmy Butler and De'Aaron Fox, the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to truck along as the league's most dominant team — and arguably the favorite to win it all come June. On Monday night, the Thunder were as excellent as ever as a unit, scorching the nets en route to a 137-101 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Everything was clicking on offense for the Thunder, and they proceeded to make franchise history as a result. As pointed out by Thunder basketball operations content lead Royce Young, their 27 made threes on the night is a franchise record — just two shy of the all-time record for a team in a single game.

Everyone was pitching in on Monday night, and the Pelicans stood little chance in mounting much of a challenge against the league's best team. 11 different players made at least one three for the Thunder, and eight of those players made multiple. Even Alex Caruso, who isn't exactly known for his outside marksmanship, made four threes on the night, while Kenrich Williams went perfect in his three attempts from beyond the arc.

The Thunder may not have made a huge move at the trade deadline, but it's not as if they needed to make any more acquisitions. As presently constructed, Oklahoma City is as complete of a team as there is, with their historically great defense becoming even better with the return of Chet Holmgren.

And if they're making their shots like they did on Monday night, then no team stands a chance against this mighty Thunder.

Thunder will be hard to beat in the playoffs

This Thunder squad continues to get better and better, and it's thanks in large part, of course, to the MVP-level play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for OKC on Monday night, scoring 31 points and making a team-high four threes to lead their onslaught from deep.

There was some chatter that the Thunder may bring in someone like Cam Johnson via trade, but even without such a move, they are as well-positioned as any team to make some noise in the playoffs. They can shapeshift like no other team, matching up well defensively against small-ball and big teams, and they force turnovers at such a historic rate, making them difficult to beat.