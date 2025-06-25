With receipts in mind, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander called out his haters in his latest Instagram post on social media. Fresh off the Thunder's championship parade celebration in Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander had time, as he reflected on his path to becoming a champion in 2024-25. Topping off arguably the most dominate campaign in recent NBA history, Gilgeous-Alexander added NBA Finals MVP to his list of accolades.

As the first-year champion and regular-season MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed his doubters on his Instagram on Wednesday.

“I spent the last few days thinking and while I reflected, I accepted, that the half of the opinions on our trajectory were rooted in resentment,” Gilgeous-Alexander wrote. “It was in front of your face all year, but you chose to neglect it. The more people disrespected. They tried to say we were too young, hating on how we were connected. Predicted our downfall every step of the way & when we succeeded they acted like it was expected. We ignored the noise.

“They said I was being nonchalant bc I never would address it. Why would I shed light on rage bait and misdirection? I'd rather be the reason that you stand corrected. Starting at the Larry O., my only competition is the man in the reflection,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

Strong words from the league's Most Valuable Player. For Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rarely known as somebody to address naysayers, and teammates often follow suit, it's a surprising verse. However, it truly resonates with the kind of championship run he endured despite leading the regular season with a 68-14 record. Oklahoma City didn't always earn the benefit of doubt. The Thunder's trajectory was often questioned despite a dominant campaign.

Thunder veteran center Jaylin Williams shared a similar take for fans on the mike at the team's championship parade rally on Tuesday. While critics questions whether the Thunder were too young to win it all in 2024-25, Williams reminded the excited Thunder fans in attendance at the team's rally at the end of its parade route, what will forever stand the test of time; the 2025 NBA championship.

Williams' memorable speech received the loudest ovation at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City

“They said we were too young! They said Oklahoma shouldn’t have a team!” Williams exclaimed. “But guess what? We’re the f**king champs!”

The 2024-25 Thunder captured their first championship in franchise history.