On Sunday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder broke through and won their first NBA championship with a resounding Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won Finals MVP for his efforts in the series, becoming the first player in 25 years to win league MVP, the scoring title, and Finals MVP in the same year.

On Tuesday, the Thunder got a chance to celebrate the championship victory with their fans as part of the team's parade.

At one point during the festivities, Gilgeous-Alexander left his float and took a walk down the street, allowing fans to touch the Larry O'Brien trophy in the process in a moment that quickly went viral on social media (per NBA Latam on X, formerly Twitter).

https://x.com/ClutchPoints/status/1937555998690222340

It was just another example of how much Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City community have embraced one another over the last several years, eventually culminating in this year's NBA title.

A huge moment for the Thunder

While in some respects, Game 7 was overshadowed by the torn Achilles suffered by Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton early in the first quarter, that shouldn't take away from what the Thunder were able to accomplish in 2024-25.

The Thunder were the best team in the league all season, setting a franchise record with 68 wins and also setting various records during their playoff run.

While the series against the Pacers was a bit harder than many anticipated, the young Thunder ultimately got the job done, thanks in no small part to the brilliance of Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder now find themselves in the rare position of coming off of a championship and still having several clear avenues to get better the following offseason.

Oklahoma City has 15 first round draft picks over the next seven years at their disposal, and they also have various trade chip pieces on their bench as well as youngsters like Nikola Topic waiting in the wings.

Whatever route they choose to go this offseason, the Thunder have now officially etched their names into NBA immortality.