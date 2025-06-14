The Oklahoma City Thunder made a big statement on Friday night, evening the 2025 NBA Finals at 2–2 with a gritty 111–104 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4. In what has become a thrilling and tightly contested series, the Thunder surged ahead in the fourth quarter, powered by more clutch heroics from superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His late-game brilliance proved decisive, as Oklahoma City stole a crucial win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Energized after the triumph, Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on the win during his post-game press conference: “I just tried to be aggressive. I knew what it would’ve looked like if we didn’t win tonight. I didn’t wanna go down without swinging.”

SGA: "I just tried to be aggressive. I knew what it would've looked like if we didn't win tonight. I didn't wanna go down without swinging." pic.twitter.com/EpvmMNsNaS — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) June 14, 2025

And swing they did. The Thunder overcame a 10-point third quarter deficit, flipping the script on what initially appeared to be a wave of Pacers momentum. As the Indiana crowd grew louder, Oklahoma City responded by silencing the arena with a commanding fourth-quarter performance. Once again, Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge. He logged 40 minutes and poured in 35 points while also grabbing three rebounds and nabbing three steals. Most impressively, he was flawless from the free-throw line, going a perfect 10-of-10.

In addition to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's big night, Jalen Williams delivered another stellar performance. He scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds, outscoring all five Pacers starters in the process. His aggressive drives and timely shooting provided Oklahoma City with a vital second option throughout the night.

Chet Holmgren also made his presence felt, as he recorded a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds in 37 minutes of action. Furthermore, a major tactical shift paid off as the Thunder opted to start Isaiah Hartenstein over Cason Wallace in this one. The gamble worked, as Hartenstein added size and toughness to the starting lineup, contributing meaningfully to the win.

Another key contributor was veteran guard Alex Caruso, who came off the bench and delivered a performance for the history books. He tallied 20 points, five steals, and three rebounds while shooting a blistering 7-of-9 from the field. Notably, Caruso’s defensive intensity turned the tide during several critical possessions. His effort earned him a spot in NBA Finals history for one of the most efficient two-way performances off the bench.

On the other side of the court, this loss was heartbreaking for the Pacers. Despite controlling the pace in earlier stretches and outscoring the Thunder in every fourth quarter of the series so far, Indiana collapsed in the final frame. Tyrese Haliburton, who had struggled to get to the free-throw line all series, finally made it to the line in this one, but it wasn't enough, and he took full accountability for the team’s gut-wrenching loss at home.

The Pacers had their moment, but Friday night belonged to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder. With the series tied and momentum on their side, Oklahoma City is now just two wins away from making history.