MINNEAPOLIS — After beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-126 in Game 4 to command a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacted to the Target Center’s hostile environment. Gilgeous-Alexander addressed his “Free-throw Merchant” label, a moniker that followed Shai amidst his MVP season and a go-to chant for Timberwolves fans throughout Games 3 and 4.

From the Thunder’s first possession in Game 3, Timberwolves fans booed Gilgeous-Alexander whenever he touched the ball. And when fans disagreed with a shooting foul, those “Free-Throw Merchant” chants came out, insinuating SGA’s foul-baiting approach. After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander embraced his villain role throughout the best-of-7 series.

“It’s super fun. I don’t know about more fun, but it’s up there with being at home,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The whole building’s against you, chanting whatever they’re chanting, screaming whatever they’re screaming, and it’s your job to go out there and play basketball, and shut them up. So, yeah, it’s definitely fun. It definitely adds more to the game.”

Gilgeous-Alexander bounced back from his 14 points on 4-of-13 attempts in Game 3 with a masterful performance in Monday’s win. He finished with 40 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, and one steal. Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams added 34 points on 13-of-24 shooting, including six threes, five assists, and three steals. Oklahoma City’s defense held Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards to 16 points on 5-of-13 attempts.

The Thunder never surrendered the lead after the Timberwolves nearly erased an 11-point deficit, pulling to within two (111-109) in the final frame. They kept their opponent at bay down the stretch to hold onto a two-point win, the shortest margin of victory through four games in the Western Conference Finals.

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept it 100 after Game 4, reacting to his ‘Free-throw Merchant’ moniker, which took on its own life in the regular season and into the playoffs. After Gilgeous-Alexander’s 14-point performance in Game 3, Timberwolves fans doubled down on their go-to chant for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. However, it didn’t deter SGA from sinking 12-of-14 from the charity stripe.

After Game 4, Gilgeous-Alexander gave his honest opinion on the label that’s followed him throughout 2024-25.

“As far as the label, I don’t care. I never cared, I’ve said this before, I’ve shot more free throws in a season than I did this season,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I think because we’re at the top of everyone’s radar, it’s a little bit more noticeable and now people care about it, but I kind of see it as a compliment.”

The Thunder are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals.