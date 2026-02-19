The Oklahoma City Thunder hit a bit of tough luck from an injury perspective heading into the All-Star break, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams both going down with injuries. Gilgeous-Alexander was forced to miss last weekend's All-Star festivities as he recovers from a calf strain, while Williams re-aggravated a hamstring injury in a recent game vs the Phoenix Suns.

Now, ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel has provided the latest update on both Williams and SGA, alongside young emerging guard Ajay Mitchell.

“Thunder say Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain) and Ajay Mitchell (abdominal strain/left ankle sprain) will be both be re-evaluated in approximately one week,” reported Siegel on X, formerly Twitter. “Jalen Williams (right hamstring strain) will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.”

The Thunder raced out of the gates to one of the best starts in NBA history this year but have since tapered off a bit, losing to the San Antonio Spurs in four out of their five matchups this year.

The good news for Oklahoma City is that they recently added some firepower at the trade deadline by acquiring Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers, not having to give up any players from their roster in the process.

McCain will likely see his name called quite a bit over the coming few games as the team looks to stay afloat with their best two players injured.

In any case, the Thunder will next hit the floor on Friday evening at home against the Brooklyn Nets, with tipoff set for 8:00 pm ET.