OKLAHOMA CITY — After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led his team to a 125-104 win against the Memphis Grizzlies, he talked about Lu Dort. The Thunder’s lockdown defender, who held Grizzlies’ guard Desmond Bane to a measly three points on 1-for-12 shooting, is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Dort played a significant role in the Thunder making franchise history with its 61st win of the season.

Dort’s defense set the tone early before a series of stops led to a 15-0 Thunder run that secured a 20+ point advantage. After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander discussed Dort’s defense.

“It’s just Lu. His lateral quickness, his physicality; to score on him is very tough, and if you’re not on your A-game, it looks like that, tonight,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And Desmond Bane is a really good player. He’s not the first one he’s done that too. But when Lu’s locked in, and Lu’s in you all game, it’s a lot. He’s physical. He’s fast, and he’s smart with his hands.”

Regarding the team’s defensive identity, Gilgeous-Alexander says the choice is easy; it’s Dort.

“I would pick out Lu Dort,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “What he’s been to the point of our attack all year and throughout his whole career has been amazing. There’s nobody in the NBA like him. What he does is special every night. You can’t teach it. It’s a gift, and he puts it on display every night. Guards the other team’s best player, and there aren’t a lot of nights people get the best of him, very few.

“I think that goes a little unnoticed because we have a team full of defenders, and it’s the reason why we’re a really good defense. Yeah, Lu Dort is at the front of that. One hundred percent,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

When a reporter informed Gilgeous-Alexander that he was among the odds-on favorites (top six) to win DPOY, Shai said he wished to take his rank/score in the race and “add it to Lu.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander downplays Thunder franchise milestone

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has bigger goals this season than breaking regular-season records. While Gilgeous-Alexander knows the Thunder’s unique regular season, its winningest campaign, he has much bigger plans between now and the end of 2024-25.

“It’s cool, but it doesn’t mean much. My ultimate goal, our team’s ultimate goal, is not to set franchise records in wins. It’s to hoist a trophy at the end of the season, and that’s what we’re after.” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “So, it’s cool, but it doesn’t fill our cup.”

The Thunder will host the Pacers on Saturday.