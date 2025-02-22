The Oklahoma City Thunder have risen as one of the best teams in the NBA. So much so that Skip Bayless believes they have a chance at representing the Western Conference in the 2025 NBA Finals.

Bayless revealed his thoughts on the Thunder in a segment of the Skip Bayless Show on Friday. He noted how the team is united in their approach to win together, loving the way they play the game of basketball.

“I love the Thunder's chances of winning the West even more than I did when I picked the Thunder to win the West before the season began. The young Thunder are simply the happiest, tightest NBA team I have ever closely observed,” Bayless said.

“They're a pro team with a college ‘rah rah' mentality, and there's not even a hint of fake or force to any of this. This team genuinely loves playing basketball together, this team loves laughing together, this team loves destroying together, and they will destroy you.”

What's next for OKC Thunder

This is quite the high praise for Skip Bayless to heap on the Oklahoma City Thunder, but considering their performances this season, it makes sense.

Oklahoma City boasts a 44-10 record, having the top spot in the Western Conference all to themselves. They compete with the East's Cleveland Cavaliers for the best record in the league, trailing by 0.5 games.

Having lost in the 2024 West Semis to the Dallas Mavericks, this season presents a big opportunity for Oklahoma City. They haven't been to the NBA Finals since 2012 and the West Finals since 2016. This means the team has steps they must take to prove themselves as true title contenders.

After Friday's game against the Utah Jazz, the Thunder will begin preparation for their next matchup. They face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET.