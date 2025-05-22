Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP award is a defining achievement for Oklahoma City Thunder, as he becomes only the third player in Thunder history to secure the league’s highest individual accolade. Yet the impact resonates even more across Canada. By earning this honor, Gilgeous-Alexander follows the trail blazed by Steve Nash, becoming just the second Canadian to be named NBA MVP.

“I respect and admire Shai so much,” Suns legend Steve Nash said in an interview with SportsNet’s Michael Grange. “Not only how he plays but how he carries himself and what he represents. It’s inspiring to watch someone’s unwavering desire to improve and perform. Shai is writing history and pushing boundaries. Proud is an understatement.”

Nash was the first Canadian to ever win the NBA MVP award, accomplishing the rare feat in consecutive seasons in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

In Gilgeous-Alexander’s formative years, as his passion for basketball grew, Steve Nash stepped in as a key mentor. Nash’s deep confidence in Shai’s abilities became clear when they teamed up during Team Canada’s training for the 2016 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Gilgeous-Alexander climbed the MVP ladder swiftly — from fifth in 2022-23 to runner-up last season, to winning convincingly this year. He secured 71 of 100 first-place votes and 29 second-place votes, finishing well ahead of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks placed third.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's rise to MVP

The award marks the culmination of a steady three-year climb to elite status for the seven-year veteran. Drafted 11th overall in 2018, Gilgeous-Alexander was dealt to the Thunder by the Clippers after just one season, setting the stage for his ascent to NBA superstardom.

The Thunder’s ascent has closely followed Gilgeous-Alexander’s evolution. As he’s elevated his play, Oklahoma City has transformed—from a 40-win play-in contender two seasons ago, to a 57-win No. 1 seed that exited in the second round last year, to a dominant 68-win force this season that appears virtually unstoppable.

At 26 years old, he closed the regular season with a career-best and league-leading 32.7 points per game, alongside a personal high of 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals. He shot an efficient 51.7 percent from the field, including 37.5 percent from beyond the arc on a career-high 6.1 attempts per game. Gilgeous-Alexander also topped the league in free throws made, converting nearly 90 percent of his attempts.

When Nash rose to MVP status, he inspired a generation of Canadian basketball fans by reaching heights that once seemed out of reach. Now, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is following in Nash’s footsteps, pushing the boundaries even further and proving that Canadian players can dominate at the highest level.

In his MVP speech, Gilgeous-Alexander warmly acknowledged Nash as the “foundation” of his own journey and Canadian basketball as a whole.

“He set the foundation. He was the first Canadian basketball player I knew of, and without seeing guys go to the NBA from Canada, it wouldn’t have been as much of a dream for us growing up.” said SGA.