Jalen Williams stepped onto the court in Game 4 with calm confidence and left it as one of the biggest reasons the Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from the NBA Finals.

The second-year forward poured in 34 points on 13-of-24 shooting, including 6-of-9 from deep. He added five assists, three rebounds, and three steals in the 128 to 126 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. With each possession, Williams showed maturity beyond his years. He picked his spots, made smart decisions, and never looked rattled.

After the game, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault made it clear just how impressed he was. “He was in control most of the night. He never seemed sped-up. Just a great adjustment by him,” Daigneault said. It was the kind of performance that coaches dream about and one that gave Oklahoma City the stability it needed in a high-pressure moment.

Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams: “He was in control most of the night.” pic.twitter.com/tPxlhzsoFQ — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Minnesota came in desperate to even the series and nearly did. They stormed back in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to just one in the closing seconds. But Williams had already done the work. His shot-making opened up the floor. His decision-making allowed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to stay aggressive. And when the Timberwolves closed in, Williams responded with poise.

Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 40 points and continued his outstanding playoff run. But without Williams matching that energy and scoring punch, the game may have swung the other way. Together, they created one of the most dangerous duos the Timberwolves have seen all postseason.

The Thunder shot over 50 percent from the field and knocked down 15 threes. Their offense kept Minnesota guessing and forced defenders into difficult rotations. Williams was a major reason for that. Whether pulling up from deep or attacking off the dribble, he kept the pressure on.

Now, Oklahoma City returns home with a 3-1 series lead and a chance to close things out in front of their fans. Game 5 is set, and all eyes will be on whether the Thunder can finish the job.

If Williams plays the way he did in Game 4, they just might. He looks ready for the moment. And the moment is starting to look a lot like Oklahoma City’s.