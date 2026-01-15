The NBA wanted to put on an exciting show for the lively crowd in Berlin, Germany's Uber Arena, and Anthony Black helped fulfill that objective. The third-year guard showcased his athleticism on the international stage, and the best part was that he did so in crunch time.

Black got the ball during a fast break with roughly two and a half minutes remaining in the game, using a cross step to navigate four Grizzlies defenders before finishing the play with a ferocious dunk. Engulfed by the opposition, the former No. 6 overall draft pick plowed through and ignited the European city. The clutch jam broke a 107 tie and helped lift the Magic to a 118-11 victory.

ANTHONY BLACK SLAMS IT DOWN OVER FOUR GRIZZLIES DEFENDERS 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/YWLD4NmMRF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2026

People in attendance and those watching at home were captivated by Black's remarkable feat of strength. “You went crazy,” RDCWorld's Mark Phillips told Black after the NBA's first regular season game in Berlin. “Dunking on four people… That might be dunk of the year.”

“Never seen someone basically dunk on the whole squad at ONCE,” @ucancallmequiis commented on X. “AB got game,” @NunyaBidniss123 declared.

Orlando star forward Paolo Banchero was also impressed by the highlight-reel dunk, but he could not understand what compelled the Grizzlies to take on Anthony Black.

“That was ridiculous… I don't know why all them guys jumped, man!” he told NBA on Prime.

Taylor Rooks: "Anthony Black certainly made his presence known in Germany, dunking over four guys… What did you see?" Paolo Banchero: "That was ridiculous… I don't know why all them guys jumped, man!" 😅 (via @NBAonPrime)pic.twitter.com/h0eLjye5bO https://t.co/Fbdk2irbtU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2026

The 21-year-old, who is sneakily enjoying a breakout season with Orlando, is gaining well-deserved exposure after his emphatic slam. Black is averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 46.5 percent from the field.

The Magic (23-18) obviously count on Banchero and Berlin's own Franz Wagner to lead the way, but the former Arkansas standout would likely be instrumental to Orlando's potential rise in the Eastern Conference. He will enjoy this moment and try to break out some more heroics in the squad's London showdown with Memphis this Sunday afternoon.