As the Orlando Magic prepare for a rare international showcase, star forward Franz Wagner may be nearing a return from a lengthy injury absence.

The Magic (22-18) are set to face the Memphis Grizzlies in back-to-back matchups in Europe as part of the NBA’s Global Games series, beginning Thursday at 2:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video in Berlin, Germany. Wagner, who has been sidelined for more than a month, acknowledged the possibility of returning in front of his home country while stopping short of making a commitment.

Wagner spoke with Joe Vardon of The Athletic ahead of the team’s overseas practices.

“I want to see how today and tomorrow go at practice,” Franz said. “Obviously I really want to play, it’s really important, but I don’t want to make any promises.”

Wagner has missed Orlando’s last 16 games after suffering a high ankle sprain on Dec. 7 during a 106-100 loss to the New York Knicks. He exited that contest just seven minutes in, finishing with seven points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal before being ruled out.

Franz Wagner teases injury return vs. Grizzlies in Berlin

Prior to the injury, Wagner had been one of Orlando’s most consistent performers this season. The 24-year-old is averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range across 24 appearances. He has logged 33.4 minutes per game and remained a central figure in the Magic’s offense when available.

Orlando has navigated Wagner’s absence while continuing to stay above .500, entering the Global Games stretch with momentum and an opportunity to expand its international profile. The potential return of Wagner in Berlin would add another layer of significance to the matchup, given his ties to the city.

Those ties extend beyond Wagner himself. His brother, Moritz Wagner, recently made his season debut after recovering from an ACL tear suffered last December. Moritz recorded eight points, two rebounds, and two assists in Orlando’s 128-118 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Both brothers are natives of Berlin and developed through the Alba Berlin youth system before playing professionally for the club and later attending college at Michigan.

Following Thursday’s game, the Magic and Grizzlies will meet again Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video in London, continuing Orlando’s international road swing.