The Orlando Magic are reportedly preparing to package Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, and one of their first-round picks in pursuit of a roster upgrade, as the franchise shifts into “win-now” mode ahead of the 2025-26 season.

NBA insider Kevin O’Connor revealed on The Kevin O’Connor Show with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix that the Magic are exploring trade scenarios involving the two players and draft assets.

“I’ve heard they [Orlando Magic] are interested in trading Cole Anthony and Jonathan Isaac with their first for an upgrade there,” O’Connor said.

Kevin O'Conner and Chris Mannix on what they are hearing that Orlando is looking to package in a trade.

Anthony, 25, is coming off a diminished role in his fifth NBA season, averaging 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 18.4 minutes across 67 games. The former first-round pick is currently in the second year of a three-year, $39.1 million contract with a team option for the 2026-27 season worth $13.1 million.

Isaac, 27, played in 71 games last season — the highest mark of his career — after years of injuries. He averaged 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 15.4 minutes per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 25.8% from three. He is under contract through the 2028-29 season as part of a four-year, $59 million deal.

Magic seen as one piece away from East contender status amid trade buzz

The Magic have already been linked to multiple offseason trade rumors, with reports indicating the team is willing to move up to $25 million in salary to acquire offensive-minded talent. The goal is to build around rising stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who anchor a roster that finished 41-41 and reached the playoffs before falling to the Boston Celtics in the first round.

During the same podcast episode, Mannix emphasized how close the Magic are to making a leap in the Eastern Conference.

“They’re defense is championship level. [Paolo] Banchero is good, Franz Wagner is good, they need one more shot maker,” Mannix said. “They finished the year as the seventh seed in the East. They’re one shot maker away, one offensive player away from being a top four team again. They’re right there on the cusp… organic improvements they’re going to get better and one more offensive player, they’re legit. They’re a team I’d really watch… they’ve got some young pieces out there, they have some draft capital – I mean if they are willing to deal Jonathan Isaac and they’ve kept him for 37 years, keeping him through every injury he’s had during his career… but that’s a team that I think is going to be aggressively looking for an offensive player.”

The Magic hold two first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft — No. 16 and No. 25 — which could be included in trade discussions. With strong internal development and the right addition, Orlando is expected to be one of the more aggressive teams in the league this summer.