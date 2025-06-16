The Orlando Magic pulled off a big trade, sending Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and four first-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane. It's a move that gives the organization a big upgrade at the perimeter, and it sounds like NBA analyst Chris Broussard is a huge fan of this move.

During the latest episode of “First Things First,” on Fox Sports 1, Broussard declared the Magic are now contenders after trading for Bane. He also explains how the trade is a good move for the Grizzlies, who acquired plenty of assets to work with for years to come.

“I love [this trade] for Orlando… I'll take the Magic to be a contender in the East… The one thing [the Magic] couldn't do this year was shoot. They were dead last in the league in threes, 31.0%, which is abysmal… Now you add one of the best three-point shooters in the league. [Desmond Bane] is 41.0% for his career.”

“I like it for [the Grizzlies]. I love it for Orlando… I’ll take the Magic to be a contender.” Chris Broussard thinks the Desmond Bane trade was a Win-Win for BOTH teams 👀 (via @FTFonFS1)

Broussard also credits Bane for his abilities as a perimeter defender. The Magic seemingly added a star-caliber player to a roster that made the playoffs this season. It's a move that gives Orlando a talented 26-year-old guard to play alongside Paulo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs.

Giving up four first-round selections is a steep price for any team. But the Magic are making moves to win now. Additionally, the ages of the players on the roster are still relatively young. So, not having a first-round pick for the next few years shouldn't be detrimental to the development of the roster.

Bane has been rather consistent throughout his career with the Grizzlies. He's been the No. 3 option behind Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. That likely won't change now that he's with the Magic, and he's potentially going to be the top three-point option for Orlando. Bane ended the 2024-25 regular season averaging 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc.