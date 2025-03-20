Former Orlando Magic guard Chris Duhon believes Paolo Banchero has the potential to be a superstar but emphasized that the team must make key improvements to become a legitimate title contender.

In a recent interview with Logan Martinez of Action Network, Duhon praised Banchero’s development and highlighted the necessary steps for the Magic to take the next leap.

“Yeah! He’s going to continue to get better too. They just need to build around him and reestablish a culture there,” Duhon said.

He added that Banchero must refine his perimeter shooting to elevate his game.

“To make the next step, he needs to be more consistent from 3-point range. For the Magic to be a contender, they need more consistency from the point guard position and another 3-and-D guy on the wing,” Duhon said.

Banchero, in his third NBA season, has been a dominant force for the Magic. The 22-year-old is averaging 25.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc across 36 games. After missing significant time earlier in the season due to a torn oblique, he has played a crucial role in keeping Orlando in the playoff race. Following a 116-108 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, the Magic sit at 32-38, holding the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Paolo Banchero’s post-All-Star break surge contrasts Magic’s ongoing struggles

Since returning from the All-Star break, Banchero has taken his play to another level. Over the past 14 games, he is averaging 29.5 points per game, ranking second in the NBA behind MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (35.1). During that span, Banchero is also posting 7.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 47% from the field and 35.9% from three-point range.

Despite Banchero’s surge, Orlando has struggled with injuries to key players. Moritz Wagner suffered a torn ACL earlier in the season, and Jalen Suggs recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee. The procedure included mosaicplasty to repair the trochlear joint surface, sidelining Suggs for at least several more weeks.

The Magic had a breakout season in 2024, finishing with a 47-35 record and securing the fifth seed in the East. It marked their best regular-season finish since the 2010-11 season when they won 52 games. However, Orlando’s offensive struggles ultimately led to a first-round playoff exit against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a seven-game series.

Offensive inconsistency has remained an issue. Last season, the Magic ranked 24th in scoring, averaging 110.5 points per game while shooting 35.2% from three-point range. This season, those numbers have dropped even further, as Orlando ranks last in scoring (104.6 points per game) and three-point percentage (31%).

Trae Young's trade could be key to Orlando’s title hopes

The team attempted to address its perimeter shooting woes by signing veteran wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the offseason. Caldwell-Pope, who shot 40% or better from deep in three of the past four seasons, was expected to provide a boost alongside Suggs in the backcourt. However, the veteran is shooting just 31.7% from three-point range this season, his worst mark since the 2015-16 campaign with the Detroit Pistons.

While the offense has struggled, Orlando’s defense remains elite. The Magic ranked fourth in points allowed per game (108.4) last season and have improved even further this year, leading the NBA in defense by allowing just 106.1 points per contest.

With the offseason approaching, the Magic could explore trade options to address their biggest need at point guard. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been mentioned in trade rumors in recent seasons and could be a potential target for Orlando. Young’s playmaking and perimeter shooting would complement Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Suggs while alleviating Suggs' ball-handling duties.

Now in his seventh NBA season, Young is averaging 24.1 points, a career-high 11.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 64 appearances. The Hawks hold a 33-36 record, sitting 1.5 games ahead of Orlando in the standings.

Acquiring Young would be a significant financial commitment. The 26-year-old is under contract for $45.9 million next season and has a $48.9 million player option for 2026-27. If he declines the option, he would become an unrestricted free agent, making any trade a potential risk for Orlando.

As the Magic push for a playoff berth, Paolo Banchero’s continued growth and potential roster upgrades in the offseason could determine how soon Orlando can become a true contender in the Eastern Conference.