The Orlando Magic dropped to 0-2 in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics following a 109-100 loss in Game 2, and questions are growing around Franz Wagner’s continued struggles from beyond the arc.

Wagner, who finished with 25 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals on 10-for-20 shooting from the field, was once again inefficient from three-point range, connecting on just one of his seven attempts. The 23-year-old forward is now shooting 2-for-13 from long distance over the first two games of the series, a 15.4% clip — well below his regular season average of 29.5%.

Speaking to reporters postgame, Wagner admitted he was uncertain about the cause of the shooting slump.

“I don’t really know what to say… you know, they’re not going in,” Wagner said. “Yeah, felt really good. Honestly, kind of surprised that a couple of them didn’t fall.”

Franz Wagner stays efficient despite 3-point struggles as Magic prepare for crucial Game 3 vs. Celtics

Despite the poor perimeter shooting, Wagner has remained productive overall. He’s averaging 24 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and a block per game through two contests while shooting 45.5% from the field. However, there have been several instances where Wagner hesitated before shooting, occasionally resulting in an awkward hitch in his release.

In addition to shooting issues, Wagner addressed the team’s broader struggles, particularly in the third quarter — an area that mirrored Game 1. Boston outscored Orlando 31-24 in the third frame of Game 2, widening a lead that the Magic were ultimately unable to overcome.

“A little bit similar to the last game I thought in terms of us struggling in the third a little bit,” Wagner said. “I think the biggest thing was, you know, 13 offensive rebounds for them… the team is good, you can’t give them second chance opportunities.”

The Celtics dominated the glass overall, finishing with a 46-34 rebounding advantage and doubling Orlando’s output in offensive boards, 13 to 7.

As the series shifts to Orlando, the Magic will aim to regroup and protect home court. Wagner expressed optimism about returning to Kia Center for Game 3.

“Yeah, it’ll be good,” Wagner said. “You know last year was really fun playing at home, so hopefully we can get Game 3 at home and make this a series.”

Game 3 between the Magic and Celtics is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.