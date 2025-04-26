The Orlando Magic seemed to be all but ready to head home after going down 2-0 in their first-round series against the Boston Celtics. With Jayson Tatum returning from a wrist injury for Game 3, the Celtics seemed poised to roll into Orlando and take care of business to move onto the second round.

Franz Wagner and the Magic had other ideas. After going down by double-digits in the third quarter, the Magic went on a 14-0 run to race in front in the third quarter. The Celtics closed the gap and tied the game at 91 before Wagner decided to take matters into his own hands.

On Orlando's next two possessions, with a critical defensive stop sandwiched in between, Wagner went right to the basket and finished at the rim twice in a row to give the Magic a 4-point lead. The Celtics got one of the buckets back, but were unable to make up the ground in the final minute as the Magic escaped with a 95-93 win.

After the game, Magic fans were gushing over Wagner's performance in the clutch.

absolute masterclass from Franz Wagner — Brian (@BrianJNBA) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Franz Wagner is so much better than I thought he’d be in the NBA. He was awesome again tonight. — Matt Langone (@MattLangone) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wagner finished the game with a stellar stat line: 32 points on 11-for-27 shooting with seven rebounds and eight assists. He did it all alongside Paolo Banchero, who finished with 29 points and six rebounds of his own, and kept Orlando's season alive.

All of a sudden, a series that once seemed over is now 2-1 and the Magic will have a chance to tie it up in front of their home fans on Sunday in Game 4. While the Celtics are clearly the more talented team and have the superior roster, the Magic have bogged the game down and made it super physical, which has allowed them to stay in all three games,

The Celtics' injury concerns could also throw a wrinkle into this series. Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both battling injuries and Jrue Holiday missed Game 3 with a hamstring injury. If the Magic can drag this into six or seven games, they have a chance to pull off one of the biggest upsets of all time.