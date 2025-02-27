The Orlando Magic (29-31) continue their seven-game homestand Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors (31-27). Ahead of the 7:00 p.m. ET tip-off, they upgraded guard Mac McClung to available, while Jalen Suggs will miss his 14th consecutive game with a left quad contusion, marking his 24th absence in the last 25 games.

McClung, the reigning three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, last appeared for the Magic on October 26 in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. In that game, he played five minutes, recording two assists and one rebound while posting a plus/minus of +11. Since then, he has spent most of the 2024-25 season with the Osceola Magic, Orlando’s G League affiliate.

Mac McClung available after extended G League stint

In 14 games with Osceola, McClung has averaged 17.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Following his return to the Magic roster, he spoke to Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede about his mindset heading into Thursday’s contest.

“I love being up here. I think just for me just to bring good energy and compete. Kind of keep it focused on that. Just worry about winning, and obviously, I’m grateful to be here,” McClung said.

When asked what he hopes to provide for Orlando if he receives playing time against the Warriors, McClung emphasized his competitive nature.

“Just to provide energy. The first thing I am is a competitor. It’s different [because] I haven’t been up here the whole time but I know one thing, I will compete and try to contribute to winning.”

Jamahl Mosley shares thoughts on McClung amid backcourt injuries

Head coach Jamahl Mosley also spoke to Beede about McClung’s availability and praised his approach to the game.

“Mac is just a pro. The way he approaches the game, the way he approaches his work, the way he approaches everything… He’s just a true professional,” Mosley said. “I think it’s so important that what he’s done in the G League is just being able to facilitate, being able to playmake, being able to score when needed to, being able to get teammates involved. All of those things that he has been able to do down there, if he gets an opportunity it’ll be the same thing we’re asking of him up here.”

In addition to Suggs remaining out, the Magic have listed guard Cole Anthony as questionable with a hyperextended left knee. Anthony suffered the injury during Orlando’s 122-82 blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night in their second matchup since last year’s first-round playoff series. He finished that game with six points, five rebounds, and four assists in 21 minutes.

Anthony is averaging career-lows of 9.3 points, three rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 33.9% from three-point range in 18.1 minutes per contest across 55 games. However, over the last 20 games, he has increased his production, averaging 13.5 points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.9% from deep.

Magic face surging Warriors

Orlando will have a tough challenge against a Warriors team that has found momentum since acquiring Jimmy Butler III from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline. Golden State is 6-1 since Butler’s arrival and is currently on a four-game winning streak, including a 128-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. That win contributed to Charlotte’s historic three-game stretch, in which they lost by a combined 131 points — the worst such stretch in NBA history.

With Jalen Suggs still sidelined and Cole Anthony’s status uncertain, Mac McClung could see an opportunity to contribute against a Warriors team that has been one of the hottest in the league over the past two weeks.