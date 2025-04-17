Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac addressed reporters Thursday following practice, offering heartfelt comments in response to the deadly on-campus shooting at Florida State University earlier in the day.

Isaac, who played one season at FSU from 2016-17 before being drafted sixth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, reacted to the news with sadness and concern.

“I actually just heard it right before this press conference so my mind is kind of all over the place,” Isaac told the Orlando Sentinel’s Jason Beede. “Obviously, I don’t have the details, but it’s tragic and I’m sad about it. I’m sad about anything that happens like this anywhere but for it to happen at Florida State takes a toll, means a lot. I’ll absolutely be praying for everybody involved and hopefully everything is cleared up soon.”

Jonathan Isaac offers prayers and support following deadly FSU campus shooting

Authorities confirmed Thursday afternoon that two people were killed and six others hospitalized in the shooting. NBC News reported that the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, is the son of a current sheriff’s deputy and gained access to one of her firearms.

Isaac, who has remained vocal about faith and community throughout his NBA career, shared a message of solidarity with those affected.

“It’s tough, man. The Bible says to grieve with those who grieve, mourn with those who mourn. So, during this time, it’s not really a feel-good message and, ‘Oh, everything’s going to be okay.’ It’s, we’ve gotta get through this… it’s hard, it’s difficult. Just know that I’ll be praying and trying to help as much as I can.”

The incident has shaken the FSU community and sparked renewed concerns around campus safety in Florida. Isaac’s comments mark one of the first public statements from a high-profile FSU alum in the wake of the tragedy.