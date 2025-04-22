Following the Orlando Magic’s 103-86 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green offered pointed criticism of Orlando’s supporting cast — specifically calling out veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Magic opened their playoff run with a tough showing against the defending champions, struggling to keep pace as only two players reached double figures. Paolo Banchero led the way with 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. Franz Wagner added 23 points, five assists, three rebounds, two blocks, and a steal.

Their performances drew attention on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, where Green and co-host Baron Davis discussed the lack of support behind Orlando’s star duo.

“All the other players on the Magic, where are you at?” Davis asked.

Green responded by singling out Caldwell-Pope, who was brought in during the offseason to provide veteran leadership and postseason experience.

Draymond Green on Orlando's forward duo not getting help from their remaining cast in Game 1: "KCP gon have to step up, he the one with the championship experience… this has kinda been the problem with the Magic. They need a little more, who else gonna do it."

“Yeah, KCP gonna have to step up,” Green said. “He is the one with the championship experience so we’re gonna need to see KCP step up.”

Caldwell-Pope finished with six points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 28 minutes, shooting two-of-five from the field. During the regular season, he averaged 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 34.2% from three.

Draymond Green questions Magic's supporting cast as Celtics capitalize on lack of depth

Green continued his assessment of Orlando’s issues.

“This has kinda been the problem for the Magic,” he said. “They just need a little more. Who else is going to do it? They’re playing the juggernaut so this could be a sweep.”

Orlando’s depth has been tested throughout the season due to injuries. Banchero missed 34 games, Wagner missed 20 with a torn oblique, and both Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner were ruled out for the season after playing in 35 and 30 games, respectively. Suggs and Moritz Wagner were among the team’s top four scorers behind Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Davis pointed to Orlando’s young backcourt as a potential solution.

“Cole Anthony, [Anthony] Black… they gotta step up and one of them just gotta take the challenge, you’ve gotta be that third person,” Davis said.

No other Magic player outside of Banchero and Wagner scored more than seven points. Jonathan Isaac was the team’s third-leading scorer with seven points and two rebounds in 19 minutes.

Following Sunday's defeat, Orlando will look to regroup as the series continues. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT.