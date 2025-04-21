Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic understood the importance of keeping Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in check. However, they didn't take into account the role players who can “kill” them.

The Magic did well at making Tatum and Brown earn their points, holding them to 33 combined. However, they were unable to hold off Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Jrue Holiday, who played a major role in the Celtics winning 103-86 in Game 1 on Sunday afternoon.

Banchero reflected on the team's loss after the game. He said the Magic emphasized the objective of containing Tatum and Brown but making sure to keep an eye on Boston's supporting cast.

“That’s something that we as a team harped on coming in that they do have two main guys but it’s really the other guys that kill you… Some of the role guys on the wings, they kill you,” Banchero said.

What's next for Paolo Banchero, Magic

Paolo Banchero and the Magic had opportunities to stun the Celtics on the road, but multiple mistakes in the second half cost them in the loss.

Orlando held a 49-48 lead at halftime, coming off a solid 31-22 display in the second quarter. They applied plenty of pressure on Tatum and Brown, holding them to 10 points at the time.

However, the Celtics stepped up on both sides of the ball as the Magic failed to keep up. They lost the last two quarters, being unable to score over 20 points in each of the periods.

Only two players scored in double-digits for Orlando. Banchero led the way with 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 14-of-27 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. Franz Wagner came next with 23 points and five assists, while the rest of the squad only had 27 points on 10-of-30 shooting combined.

The Magic will look to bounce back by evening up the series when they face the Celtics in Game 2. The contest will take place on April 23 at 7 p.m. ET.