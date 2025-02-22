Although Mac McClung has only appeared in a total of five NBA games since 2022, but he’s already become a household name with his three consecutive NBA Dunk Contest wins during All-Star Weekend. Because of that, fans are certainly tuning in to his exploits even in the G League. On Friday, Mac McClung pulled off an insane 360 layup while on G League assignment by the Orlando Magic.

Mac McClung is on a two-way contract with the Magic and so he is going to spend most of his live game reps in the G League. On this particular play, Mac McClung had the ball at the top of the key, drove past his defender, was met by the help near the rim, and spun in a perfect 360 to evade the defender and finish the layup.

The Osceola Magic, the G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic, lost their game on Friday, 137-114 against the Long Island Nets, the affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets. But McClung finished with a game-high 25 points, one rebound, five assists and one steal in a little over 32 minutes of play.

He shot 9-of-16 from the field, 2-of-4 from the three-point line and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. McClung has been a standout G League player, but has yet to be given a real opportunity in the NBA.

Mac McClung’s NBA career

To this point, McClung has played solely on two-way contracts in the NBA. His first opportunity came early in the 2021-22 season when the Chicago Bulls signed him to a 10-day contract. After his 10-day expired, he signed a second 10-day and played for their G League affiliate.

The Bulls did not sign him after that, and he ended up in the G League playing for the South Bay Lakers. The Lakers would sign McClung to a two-way contract at the tail end of the 2021-22 season, but they ended up declining his option and making him a free agent.

The Philadelphia 76ers signed McClung to a two-way contract during the second half of the 2022-23 season, and he finished out the year on their roster.

McClung was not on an NBA roster for the 2023-24 season when he won the Dunk Contest. This season, the Magic signed McClung to a two-way contract.

McClung’s best NBA performance came during his stint with the 76ers on the last game of the regular season. He dropped 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a little over 33 minutes. He shot 8-of-17 from the field and 3-of-9 from the three-point line.